Nov 3 Ericsson AB

* Says Turkcell selects Ericsson as long term managed services partner

* Says to manage and operate Turkcell's mobile and fiberoptic fixed network, covering all technologies including 2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE

* Says its end-to-end engagement will include operations and maintenance, as well as expansion of Turkcell's network