Nov 4 Technotrans AG :

* Said on Thursday successfully completes private placement of treasury shares

* All treasury shares held (equivalent to around 5.43 percent of the share capital) have been disposed of to long-term investors in Germany and other European countries

* Total gross proceeds of the disposal amount to 8,154,401.25 euros ($9.04 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9018 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)