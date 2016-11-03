Nov 4 Sonic Healthcare Ltd

* Has signed binding agreements to acquire staber laboratory group, headquartered in munich, germany

* Purchase price of eur 120 million will be funded in euro from sonic's existing cash and debt facilities

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Sonic's earnings per share by 3-4% in first year

* Transaction is subject to antitrust approval and other usual closing conditions, and is expected to complete in Q1 of calendar 2017

* Sonic healthcare ltd - sonic to acquire the german staber laboratory group-shl.ax