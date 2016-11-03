BRIEF-Vicore pharma receives orphan drug designation from FDA for treatment of IPF
* Has been granted orphan drug designation from FDA for treatment of IPF
Nov 4 Sonic Healthcare Ltd
* Has signed binding agreements to acquire staber laboratory group, headquartered in munich, germany
* Purchase price of eur 120 million will be funded in euro from sonic's existing cash and debt facilities
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Sonic's earnings per share by 3-4% in first year
* Transaction is subject to antitrust approval and other usual closing conditions, and is expected to complete in Q1 of calendar 2017
* Sonic healthcare ltd - sonic to acquire the german staber laboratory group-shl.ax
* Jubilant Life Sciences issues NCDs worth 4.95 billion rupees
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item "Korean biotech firm Mezzion Pharma files suit against Dr Reddy's laboratories."