BRIEF-Unity Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* Unity Bancorp reports quarterly net income increased 20% and annual earnings increased 38%
Nov 4 Contango Microcap Ltd
* Was recently approached by a buying consortium seeking to acquire company's holding in cie
* Sells 38% stake in Contango Income Generator Limited
* Reached an arrangement with buying consortium to sell its 30 million shares in cie at a price of $0.94 per share
* Sale of significant asset,cie,cga-ctn.ax
* Commercial National Financial Corporation reports 4th quarter 2016 earnings
PARIS, Jan 26 The French Senate's finance commission raised concerns on Thursday over proposed new Basel banking rules, urging the central bank governor to defend domestic banks' internal models and their treatment of specialised loans.