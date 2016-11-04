Nov 4 Contango Microcap Ltd

* Was recently approached by a buying consortium seeking to acquire company's holding in cie

* Sells 38% stake in Contango Income Generator Limited

* Reached an arrangement with buying consortium to sell its 30 million shares in cie at a price of $0.94 per share

* Sale of significant asset,cie,cga-ctn.ax