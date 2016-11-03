BRIEF-Aurinia selects Worldwide Clinical Trials as its CRO for Phase 3 lupus nephritis trial
* Aurinia selects Worldwide Clinical Trials as its CRO for Phase 3 lupus nephritis trial
Nov 4 Activistic Ltd
* Activistic has signed a contract with fisher house foundation for a five-year partnership
* Activistic signs Fisher House Foundation to veterans call-acu.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
* Celgene receives positive CHMP opinion to expand REVLIMID (lenalidomide) indication as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (mm) after autologous stem cell transplantation