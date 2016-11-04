Nov 4 DIC Asset AG :

* Says 9-month FFO of 36.9 million euros ($40.92 million) stable at previous year's level (9 months 2015: 36.8 million euros)

* Says projected sales target of 80-100 million euros already reached

* Higher FFO forecast for 2016 of 46 million - 47 million euros

* At 22.5 million euros, 9-month consolidated profit for period was higher than previous year's level (9 months 2015: 16.1 million euros

* Projects gross rental income of between 109 million and 111 million euros for full financial year 2016