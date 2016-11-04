Santander senior non-preferred debut gets over 3.25bn of demand
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Books on Banco Santander's debut five-year senior non-preferred bond are in excess of 3.25bn, according to a lead.
Nov 4 DIC Asset AG :
* Says 9-month FFO of 36.9 million euros ($40.92 million) stable at previous year's level (9 months 2015: 36.8 million euros)
* Says projected sales target of 80-100 million euros already reached
* Higher FFO forecast for 2016 of 46 million - 47 million euros
* At 22.5 million euros, 9-month consolidated profit for period was higher than previous year's level (9 months 2015: 16.1 million euros
* Projects gross rental income of between 109 million and 111 million euros for full financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9018 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Books on Banco Santander's debut five-year senior non-preferred bond are in excess of 3.25bn, according to a lead.
Jan 26 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest maker of home appliances, said its fourth-quarter profit remained unchanged as acquisition costs offset higher sales from North America, its largest market.
* Value Partners Ltd and Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd reprimanded , fined HK$2 million each by securities and futures commission