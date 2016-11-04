Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Nov 4 Rhoen Klinikum AG
* 9M revenues at euro 885.3 million
* EBITDA in amount of euro 131.5 million includes dissolving provisions of euro 41 million
* Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged: revenues between euro 1.17 billion and euro 1.20
* 2016 EBITDA seen between euro 155 million and euro 165 million
* 615,629 patients treated in first 9 months
* Regulatory obstacles will affect organic growth in 2016, placing burden of a lower increase in revenues of roughly 1%
* Regulatory obstacles will affect organic growth in 2016, placing burden of a lower increase in revenues of roughly 1%
* Launches test Liaison FGF 23, an automated marker for chronic kidney disease
* Launches test Liaison FGF 23, an automated marker for chronic kidney disease

* President and CEO Peder Holk Nielsen buys 27,700 shares in Novozymes at 6,997,574 Danish crowns ($1 million)