Nov 4 Targovax ASA :

* Resolutions to increase the share capital in Targovax ASA in relation to exercise of employee options and settlement of restricted stock units

* Increases share capital of up to 114,542.90 Norwegian crowns ($13,985.53) by issuance of up to 1,145,429 new shares, each with a nominal value of 0.10 crown

* Increases share capital of up to 6,987.90 crowns by issuance of up to 69,879 new shares, each with a nominal value of 0.10 crown

* Says share capital may be increased from nok 4,213,400.10 crowns to up to 4,334,930.90 crowns in total Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1901 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)