Santander senior non-preferred debut gets over 3.25bn of demand
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Books on Banco Santander's debut five-year senior non-preferred bond are in excess of 3.25bn, according to a lead.
Nov 4 MBB SE :
* Achieves third quarter revenue growth of 34 pct and EBIT growth of 58 pct compared to previous year
* Generated a new revenue record after nine months with 242.7 million euros ($269.37 million) after 186.6 million euros in previous year
* 9-month EBIT increased by 47.7 pct from 12.2 million euros to 18.1 million euros
* 9-month consolidated earnings amounted to 11.1 million euros and also significantly exceeded first nine months of previous year (+ 24.2 pct)
* Continues to forecast FY revenues of more than 310 million euros and earnings per share of at least 2.10 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest maker of home appliances, said its fourth-quarter profit remained unchanged as acquisition costs offset higher sales from North America, its largest market.
* Value Partners Ltd and Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd reprimanded , fined HK$2 million each by securities and futures commission