* To dispose of its 29.69% investment in Gdansk Transport Company, the owner and operator of the A1 motorway project in Poland, to FS Amber Holdings, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the European Diversified Infrastructure Fund, which is managed by First State Investments, for E146.9 million (£131.0 million)

* The consideration will be satisfied in cash and the proceeds will mainly be used by John Laing to enable future investment in greenfield infrastructure projects in line with its business model

