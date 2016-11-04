BRIEF-Diageo ceo says no major impact if united states were to revert to wto trade arrangements
* Diageo ceo says prudent to assume environment in brazil is not getting better in near term
Nov 4 Iag
* Group premium traffic for month of october increased by 4.7 per cent compared to previous year
* October passengers up 3.9%
* Intl con airline grp - iag october 2016 traffic statistics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
LONDON, Jan 26 Diageo, the world's largest distilled drinks company, reported a better than expected rise in sales on Thursday, helped by improvements in its U.S. business that boosted confidence in the company's future performance.
LONDON, Jan 26 Sky, the European pay-TV group that has accepted a buyout offer from shareholder Rupert Murdoch, reported a 9 percent drop in first-half operating profit after a jump in Premier League soccer costs.