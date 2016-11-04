Nov 4 Schweizer Electronic Ag

* Increase of 2.1 pct to 29.1 million euros ($32.30 million)in Schweizer's Q3 turnover (previous year 28.5 million euros)

* Expect our Q4 results to be on a similar level as in q3

* Q3 EBITDA reached target with a total of 2.9 million euro, and margin of 10 pct was above this year's half year-level of 7.9 pct, but fell slightly behind last year's Q3-margin of 12.0 pct (3.4 million euro).

* Q3 EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) amounted to 0.9 million euro (2015: 1.5 million euro)

* We could close our accounts of 2016 with an EBITDA ratio of between 9 pct and 10 pct, coming up to our forecast from august this year

* Expect our turnover to stay stable for FY, which is in contrast to our august forecast of a 2 pct-increase

