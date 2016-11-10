BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Nov 10 Hamborner REIT AG :
* Enjoys successful nine months and raises forecast for current 2016 financial year
* Forecasts for full year 2016 raised
* Management board is now projecting growth in rental income of around 18 pct and an FFO increase of around 20 pct for FY
* Income from rents and leases for first nine months rose by 18.7 pct on previous year's level to a total of 45.3 million euros ($49.55 million)
* FFO climbed by 20.9 pctin first three quarters to 26.5 million euros
* Rental income from properties that were in company's portfolio in both first nine months of previous year and reporting period (like-for-like) similarly increased by 1.6 pct
* In September purchase agreement was concluded for "Rondo Steinheim" retail centre in Hanau
* Purchase price for property under construction is 37.5 million euros
* Transfer of possession of two newly built properties is expected to be in mid-2017
* Furthermore, purchase agreement for "Domi" high street building in centre of dortmund was notarised in september
* Taking into account significantly higher number of shares following capital increase of 79.7 million, this would correspond to FFO per share of approximately 44 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million