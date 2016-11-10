Nov 10 Probiodrug AG

* Reports third quarter 2016 business update

* As of Sept. 30 (excluding proceeds of 14.9 million euros from capital raise of October), probiodrug held 11.57 million euros ($12.66 million) in cash and cash equivalents

* In Q3 of 2016 research and development expenses were with 1.776 million euros below corresponding numbers of 2015 with 2.416 million euros

* Comprehensive loss of Q3 was 2.383 million euros, below comprehensive loss of Q3 of 2015 (3.148 million euros)