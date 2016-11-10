BRIEF-Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Probiodrug AG
* Reports third quarter 2016 business update
* As of Sept. 30 (excluding proceeds of 14.9 million euros from capital raise of October), probiodrug held 11.57 million euros ($12.66 million) in cash and cash equivalents
* In Q3 of 2016 research and development expenses were with 1.776 million euros below corresponding numbers of 2015 with 2.416 million euros
* Comprehensive loss of Q3 was 2.383 million euros, below comprehensive loss of Q3 of 2015 (3.148 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 Drug distributor McKesson Corp's quarterly revenue missed estimates due to slowing pace of branded drug price increases amid rising concerns over soaring prices of medicines.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy on Wednesday but showed little appetite to quickly join President Donald Trump's call for an investigation into what he believes was large-scale voter fraud in the Nov. 8 election.