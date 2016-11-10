BRIEF-Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Says adjusted net income of at least euro 180 million now expected for full year 2016
* In Q3 of 2016, reported group sales of euro 507.0 million
* Continues to expect ratio of net debt excluding further acquisitions to adjusted EBITDA to be at a level of nearly 3
* 9M net profit rose 11 percent to 100.3 million eur
* 9M adjusted net profit rose 10 percent to 139.9 million eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Drug distributor McKesson Corp's quarterly revenue missed estimates due to slowing pace of branded drug price increases amid rising concerns over soaring prices of medicines.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy on Wednesday but showed little appetite to quickly join President Donald Trump's call for an investigation into what he believes was large-scale voter fraud in the Nov. 8 election.