Nov 10 MLP AG :

* Q3: total revenue rose to 135.0 million euros ($147.68 million)(Q3 2015: 122.9 million euros), operating EBIT increased to 6.6 million euros (-0.7 million euros)

* Q3 net profit for period was 4.0 million euros (-2.9 million euros).

* 9M revenue rose 14 percent to 418.7 million euros

* Outlook: as announced, EBIT level to rise again significantly from 2017