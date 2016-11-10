UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Lantern Hotel Group Ltd
* Entered into contracts for sale of freehold and business of Ambarvale Hotel
* Sale priceof$21.2 million represents 50.2%premium to 30 june 2016 book value and completion ofs ale is expected to occur in mid-dec 2016
* Sale of ambarvale hotel, ambarvale, nsw-ltn.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources