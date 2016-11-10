Nov 10 Lantern Hotel Group Ltd

* Entered into contracts for sale of freehold and business of Ambarvale Hotel

* Sale priceof$21.2 million represents 50.2%premium to 30 june 2016 book value and completion ofs ale is expected to occur in mid-dec 2016

* Sale of ambarvale hotel, ambarvale, nsw-ltn.ax