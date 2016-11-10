UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Electrolux AB :
* Says has agreed to acquire South Africa's leading water heater producer Kwikot Group (Kwikot Proprietary Limited and its affiliates), for a total enterprise value of ZAR 3.18 billion (approximately SEK 2 billion)
* In the financial year ending June 30, 2016, Kwikot Group had sales of approximately ZAR 1.13 billion (approximately SEK 730 million), and an operating profit margin of more than 20 percent
* With about 800 employees, the acquisition significantly strengthens Electrolux' presence in the region
* The privately owned company is based in Johannesburg where it also has production and its main warehouse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources