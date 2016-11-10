UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Young & Co's Brewery Plc :
* H1 revenue 136.0 million stg versus 126.3 million stg +7.7
* H1 managed house like-for-like revenue up 5.4%, fifth consecutive summer of growth over 5%
* Young's managed estate delivered further strong like-for-like performance
* H1 strong adjusted operating margin of 18.5%, maintained despite impact of national living wage
* Net debt reduced by £2.9 million to £127.3m
* "there are challenges ahead: uncertainty over brexit and cost pressures such as national living wage" - ceo
* H1 pretax profit rose 11.6 percent to 22.1 million stg
* Interim dividend up 6 percent to 8.88 penceper share
* H1 revenue rose 7.7 percent to 136 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources