Global oil demand to grow into 2040s - BP outlook
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
Nov 10 3i Group Plc
* Interim dividend 8 pence per share in line with policy (September 2015: 6.0p)
* NAV per share rose to 551 pence (31 march 2016: 463 pence), after payment of 16 pence fy2016 final dividend and total return of £1,006m or 23% of opening shareholders' funds
* Expect to recommend a total dividend for year of no less than 22.0 pence total dividend paid in respect of year to 31 March 2016
* Total return on equity for 6 months ending Sept 22.6 percent
* Performance from 3i Infrastructure plc ("3iN") contributed to a gross investment return of £90m in addition to fee income (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.