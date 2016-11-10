Nov 10 Curasan AG :
* Continues dynamic growth in the third quarter
* Gross revenues increase by 8.9 percent to 4.83 million
euros ($5.28 million) in first nine months
* Quarterly loss at -0.84 million euros was 3.0 percent
lower than in comparable period of 2015 (Q3 2015: -0.87 million
euros)
* Management board of company currently assumes that
published guidance with respect to gross revenues of 6.7 to 7.1
million euros expected for full year will be fulfilled in mid-
to upper range
* With regard to results, investments in future growth of
company will simultaneously lead to fulfillment of fy guidance
at lower end of range according to current estimates
* 9-month EBITDA within expectations at -1.64 million euros
(first nine months of 2015: 3.09 million euros)
($1 = 0.9143 euros)
