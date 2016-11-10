Nov 10 Biotest AG :
* Guidance confirmed
* EBIT amounted to 26.1 million euros ($28.53 million)in
first nine months of 2016 compared to previous year's figure of
-82.0 million euros
* 9-month generated revenues of 455.6 million euros, after
417.9 million euros in same period of previous year
* In first nine months of 2016, biotest group recorded a
positive operating cash flow in amount of 46.9 million
euros(same period of previous year: 34.2 million euros) despite
non-recurring tax payments
* 9-month earnings after taxes in amount of -1.7 million
euros (same period of previous year: -88.0 million euros)
