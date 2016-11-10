Nov 10 Jonas Computing UK Ltd:

* Statement re possible offer

* Jonas UK confirms that, if it were to make an offer, it is intended that offer would be made in cash

* Jonas UK must, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on Dec.8 2016, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for ServicePower

* Herax Partners Llp ("Herax") is acting as financial adviser to Jonas UK and CSI