AbbVie revenue rises 6.2 pct
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
Nov 11 Entek Energy Ltd :
* Has recognised need to diversify its portfolio given financial and logistical constraints with its current assets
* Received commitments from sophisticated and professional investors for a share and option placement
* Entek is offering all shareholders with unmarketable parcels opportunity to sell these shares into a facility set up for that process
* Expected to have about 287 million shares on issue with expected additional funds raised in excess of $3 million to bolster entek's existing cash reserves
* Upon completion of share consolidation, entek intends to undertake 1:1 non- renounceable rights issue to be priced at $0.02 per share
* Placement and capital restructure-ete.ax
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
* Harvest One announces increase to size of previously announced financing related to acquisition of ACMPR licensed medical cannabis producer United Greeneries...
* Qtrly total operating revenues $176 million versus $146 million