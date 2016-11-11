Nov 11 Zeal Network SE :

* Total operating performance in first nine months amounted to 101.2 million euros ($110.39 million) (91.9 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT increased to 23.3 million euros (20.7 million euros)

* Intends to pay one more instalment of eur 0.70 per share in 2016

* Confirms outlook for 2016

