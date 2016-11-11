Nov 11 Ratos Ab

* Says enterprise value amounts to approximately SEK 1,790 mln and Ratos will receive approximately SEK 1,375 mln for 100% of shares

* Says divestment generates an exit gain of approximately SEK 250 mln, an average annual return (irr) of approximately 10 pct and a money multiple of 2.2x

* Ratos divests Mobile Climate Control to VBG Group