Nov 14 Active Biotech Ab

* Active biotech carries out rights issue of approximately 55 million Swedish crowns ($6.03 million)

* Says subscription price amounts to 8 crowns per share

* Says shareholders of the company have pre-emptive rights to subscribe for the new shares, whereby 13 existing shares entitle to subscription for one new share. Subscription for shares in the rights issue can only be made with pre-emptive rights

* Subscription shall be made during the period 23 November - 7 December 2016

* Says rights issue is at no cost guaranteed in its entirety by Active Biotech's largest shareholder MGA Holding AB

* The rights issue that now is conducted aims at providing Active Biotech with the financial stability required to await the outcome of the ongoing phase 3 study of laquinimod for the treatment of RRMS and the phase 2 study for the treatment of PPMS

* If the outcome of these studies is positive, the Company expects that a positive operating result can be achieved from and including the financial year 2018

* Says proceeds from the rights issue, approximately SEK 55 million at full subscription, are intended to be used mainly for general working capital requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1266 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)