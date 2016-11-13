Nov 14 Scottish Pacific Group Ltd :

* Scottish pacific group ltd - decided it is prudent to review its forecasts, assuming borrowing levels do not see any uptick during remainder of fy17

* Expects to produce pro forma pbit of $40.7 million and pro forma npata of $30.8 million for year ended 30 june 2017

* Scottish pacific group ltd- advises that it has experienced lower than expected levels of borrowing during first four months of fy17

* Sees decline in forecast net revenue of $8.2 million

