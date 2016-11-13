BRIEF-Dundee Acquisition Ltd. shareholders approve qualifying acquisition
* Dundee Acquisition Ltd. shareholders approve qualifying acquisition
Nov 14 Scottish Pacific Group Ltd :
* Scottish pacific group ltd - decided it is prudent to review its forecasts, assuming borrowing levels do not see any uptick during remainder of fy17
* Expects to produce pro forma pbit of $40.7 million and pro forma npata of $30.8 million for year ended 30 june 2017
* Scottish pacific group ltd- advises that it has experienced lower than expected levels of borrowing during first four months of fy17
* Sees decline in forecast net revenue of $8.2 million
* Scottish pacific group ltd - profit guidance-sco.ax
* Advises that it has experienced lower than expected levels of borrowing during first four months of fy17
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Dundee Acquisition Ltd. shareholders approve qualifying acquisition
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Friday accused the U.S. Labor Department of dismantling a website designed to help Wells Fargo workers file whistleblower retaliation and other complaints against the bank after Donald Trump became president, an accusation denied by the department.
* FY net social income 56.1 million euros ($59.95 million) versus 60.6 million euros year ago