Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 14 SMS Management & Technology Ltd
* First half fy2017 revenue for company is likely to be in range of $150 million to $155 million
* Sees first half fy2017 ebitda of approximately $4.5 million to $5.0 million prior to significant items
* Sms management & technology ltd - 2016 agm addresses including 1h fy 2017 outlook-smx.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)