Nov 14 SMS Management & Technology Ltd

* First half fy2017 revenue for company is likely to be in range of $150 million to $155 million

* Sees first half fy2017 ebitda of approximately $4.5 million to $5.0 million prior to significant items

* Sms management & technology ltd - 2016 agm addresses including 1h fy 2017 outlook-smx.ax