BRIEF-NISOURCE DECLARED QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 17.5 CENTS PER SHARE
Nov 14 Strata-x Energy Ltd
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement by company about a project farm-in and an equity raising.
* Dundee Acquisition Ltd. shareholders approve qualifying acquisition
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Friday accused the U.S. Labor Department of dismantling a website designed to help Wells Fargo workers file whistleblower retaliation and other complaints against the bank after Donald Trump became president, an accusation denied by the department.