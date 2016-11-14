Nov 14 Tele Columbus AG :

* Revenues in Q3 grew by 59.9 percent from 73.9 million euros to 118.2 million euros ($127.59 million) year on year due to consolidation effect of primacom and pepcom

* Capex for FY 2016 expected at lower end of 35 percent to 38 percent of revenues

* Normalised EBITDA for Q3 reached 63.7 million euros, up 72.6 percent from 36.9 million euros in previous year's period

* FY 2016 targets with stable homes connected, mid-single digit percentage revenue growth versus FY 2015 and high single digit percentage normalised EBITDA growth year on year confirmed

* Tele Columbus reports strong EBITDA growth in third quarter