* Betsson Plans To Issue SEK Bonds In Order To Facilitate Acquisition Strategy

* Says has mandated DNB Markets and Swedbank to arrange fixed income investor meetings starting on November 14th 2016

* Says a SEK denominated senior unsecured 3 year bond issue will follow, subject to market conditions and final decision by Betsson AB

* Says the proceeds from the planned bond issue will be used to facilitate Betsson's acquisition strategy, refinancing debt and general corporate purposes