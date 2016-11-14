UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Betsson
* Betsson Plans To Issue SEK Bonds In Order To Facilitate Acquisition Strategy
* Says has mandated DNB Markets and Swedbank to arrange fixed income investor meetings starting on November 14th 2016
* Says a SEK denominated senior unsecured 3 year bond issue will follow, subject to market conditions and final decision by Betsson AB
* Says the proceeds from the planned bond issue will be used to facilitate Betsson's acquisition strategy, refinancing debt and general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources