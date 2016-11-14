Nov 14 Advanced Vision Technology AVT Ltd :

* Generated $42.1 million in revenues over first nine months of 2016, compared to $38.4 million in revenues during same period last year, an increase of 9.5 pct

* Operating income in Q3 of 2016 totaled $1.3 million, compared to $0.8 million in Q3 of 2015

* Order booking in Q3 of 2016 totaled $14.5 million, a 4 pct increase over $13.9 million generated in Q3 2015

* Net income in Q3 of 2016 was $1.0 million, compared to $0.6 million in Q3 of 2015

* Reports a 15.1 pct increase in revenues for Q3 of 2016