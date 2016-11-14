Nov 14 Kesko Oyj :

* October sales totaled 944.9 million euros ($1.02 billion) and were up 26.2 pct

* Says sales increased in October due to acquisitions

In comparable terms, October sales in local currencies decreased by 2.4 pct, excluding impact from Suomen Lähikauppa and Onninen