UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Kesko Oyj :
* October sales totaled 944.9 million euros ($1.02 billion) and were up 26.2 pct
* Says sales increased in October due to acquisitions
* In comparable terms, October sales in local currencies decreased by 2.4 pct, excluding impact from Suomen Lähikauppa and Onninen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources