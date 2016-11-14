(Corrects company's name in the headline from DVD Bank to DVB Bank.)

Nov 14 DVB Bank SE :

* Adjustment of forecast for 2016, and intention of DZ Bank to strengthen DVB's capitalisation as well as to conduct a squeeze-out

* No longer anticipates being able to achieve financial management indicators - return on equity (before taxes), cost/ income ratio, and economic value added - as forecast for 2016 financial year in 2015 annual report

* Now expects a consolidated net loss before IAS 39 for 2016 that is anticipated to be in a low negative triple-digit million euro range

* Board of Managing Directors of DZ BANK AG has notified Board of Managing Directors of Dvb Bank SE today that it intends to conduct a squeeze-out at DVB