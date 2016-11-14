Nov 15 Tomizone Ltd :

* Acquisition of social light and commitments to raise $1mil-tom.ax

* Has entered into a conditional arrangement to acquire social light inc.

* Tomizone has received commitments to raise $1 million from a group of strategic investors

* Will acquire 100% of issued capital in social light through issue of up to 24.5 million tomizone ordinary shares

