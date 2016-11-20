BRIEF-Moneygram agrees to merge with Ant Financial
* Moneygram International says stockholders of Moneygram being offered $13.25 per share in cash
Nov 21 Boral Ltd
* Boral announces acquisition of Headwaters Inc
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire Headwaters Incorporated for us$24.25 per share in cash
* deal for us$24.25 per share in cash, representing an aggregate enterprise value of about us$2.6 billion
* Eps accretive on a pro forma fy2017f NPATA basis
* Acquisition is expected to be completed in mid CY2017
* transaction unanimously approved by board of Headwaters
* Offer price represents a 34% premium on Headwaters' 1-month vwap of us$18.16
* Expect significant synergies of us$100 million per annum within four years of closing
* acquisition will be funded by a$450 million institutional placement & a$1.6 billion, 1 for 2.22 pro rata accelerated renounceable entitlement offer
* acquisition expected to be completed in mid cy2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
