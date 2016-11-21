Nov 21 Mycronic Ab (Publ)

* Mycronic makes strategic acquisition

* The purchase price amounts to USD 35 million (approximately SEK 321 million) on a debt free basis and is financed with Mycronic's own funds

* Says acquires 100 percent of Automation Engineering, Inc. (AEI) in USA

* Says under certain conditions, based on parameters such as growth and earnings, an earn-out at a maximum amount of USD 27 million (approximately sek 248 million) will be paid over two years

* Says impact on group's results in 2016 will be marginal and assessment remains that net sales in 2016 will be at level of sek 1,900 million, excluding effects from acquisitions

* Says AEI has experienced high levels of growth over the last years and in 2015 net sales reached approximately USD 19 million. Net sales for the first six months of 2016 reached approximately USD 11 million

* Says acquisition is effective immediately and the company will be consolidated into the Mycronic Group as of the acquisition date

* AEI develops manufactures, and sells solutions for precision Camera Module Assembly and Test (CMAT) systems used in electronics products. The largest customer segment is the automotive industry with significant growth for cameras in ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)

* Says market for ADAS camera modules has an estimated average yearly growth of approximately 30 percent for the period 2015-2020 (Prismark, June 2016)

* Says with this acquisition, Mycronic can now target additional electronics industry segments