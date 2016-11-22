Nov 22 Homeserve Plc :

* Half-Year report

* H1 revenue 134.8 million stg

* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 4.1 pence per share

* Customer numbers up 2 pct in UK to 2.2 mln with further development in our gas capability

* Strong start to year with record partner signings in USA

* H1 adjusted profit before tax £28.7m versus £26.2m year ago

* Believe impact of EU referendum and subsequent decision to leave EU on underlying performance of group will be limited

* All of our businesses trade exclusively within their own borders and we are not exposed to any cross border transactional currency risk

* Continue to evaluate bolt-on policy book acquisitions that could accelerate achievement of our strategic objective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)