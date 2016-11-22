Nov 22 Telecom Plus Plc :

* H1 revenue fell 0.9 pct to 291.3 mln stg

* H1 pretax profit rose 22.5 pct to 18.7 mln stg

* H1 total services supplied up by 52,037 for period to 2,233,741 (2015: 2,146,935)

* Maintain FY guidance for adjusted profits before tax at 55-59 mln stg, we now anticipate outcome will be towards upper-end of this range

* Interim dividend up 4.5 pct to 23 pence per share