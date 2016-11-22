Nov 22 De La Rue Plc

* Half year performance in line with expectations, full year outlook unchanged

* Year on year revenue flat and underlying operating profit up 2% despite impact of a c£30m contract which concluded in h2 2015/16

* Group 12 month order book remained strong at £409m, providing good visibility for rest of year and beyond

* Interim dividend maintained at 8.3p

* Hy underlying profit before tax* 18.2 million stg, up 3 percent versus year earlier period

* Half year underlying pretax profit 18.2 million stg

* H1 pretax profit 17.2 million stg versus 25.1 million stg year ago

* H1 revenue 189.5 million stg versus 188.7 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)