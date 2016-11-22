UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 22 Mitchells & Butlers Plc :
* Full year like-for-like sales down 0.8 pct a with improving trend through year
* Recent eight weeks up 0.5 pct
* Fy adjusted operating profit of £318m b (fy 2015 £328m)
* Fy adjusted earnings per share of 34.9p b (fy 2015 35.7p)
* Final dividend of 5.0p
* Fy operating profit of £231m (fy 2015 £270m)
* Capital expenditure £167m (fy 2015 £162m), including 8 new site openings and 252 conversions and remodels
* Net debt of £1.84bn representing 4.3 times adjusted ebitda b (fy 2015 4.3 times)
* We believe it is too early to predict with any certainty what impact of brexit on economy might be, particularly without clarity on exit terms
* Input costs will be impacted by value of sterling, which has fallen significantly since eu referendum
* We have a small number of sites trading in germany, but otherwise our international trade is defined by our supply chain.
* Net effect of a weaker sterling is therefore profit dilutive
* Although this is partially mitigated in next financial year by existing contracts.
* In first eight weeks of current year like-for-like sales have increased by 0.5 pct, continuing momentum that we started to build in second half of last year.
* We expect to see downward pressure on margins in this financial year
* Fy pretax profit 94 million stg versus 126 million stg year ago
* Final dividend 5 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources