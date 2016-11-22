UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 22 Compass Group Plc :
* Strong organic revenue growth of 5 pct, another excellent year in north america with growth of 8.1 pct
* Restructuring plan announced in July 2015, is now complete and delivering expected savings
* Proposed full year dividend up 7.8 pct, in line with constant currency eps growth
* On a statutory basis, revenue, operating profit and earnings per share benefitted by around 6 pct from translational effect of weaker sterling
* Expectations for 2017 are positive, with growth weighted to second half of year - ceo
* Fy underlying operating profit of £1,445 million versus 1,368 million stg a year earlier
* Like for like volumes were impacted by timing of a number of sports events in uk in q4 of 2015
* Total dividend 31.7 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources