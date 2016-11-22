Nov 23 Elders Ltd :

* Elders to acquire further equity in Elders Insurance

* Purchase price, which is confidential, will be funded by Elders from available cash.

* Entered into an agreement with QBE to acquire a further 10% of Elders Insurance

* Allison noted that investment in EIUA would, based on historical and expected dividend performance, be earnings accretive

* Elders to acquire further equity in Elders Insurance