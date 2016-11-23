Nov 23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV :

* Shop Apotheke Europe with strong revenue growth in the first 9 months of 2016

* 9-month revenues grew by 37 percent to 124.7 million euros (9 months 2015: 91.0 million euros)

* Strong revenue growth expected for Q4 2016

* Gross profit over period reached 25.6 million euros compared with 19.2 million euros in first nine months of 2015