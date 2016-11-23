UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Vmoto Ltd -
* Vmoto ltd - revised earnings guidance-vmt.ax
* Has revised its earnings guidance for fy2016 from net profit of between $1.8 million and $2 million to a net loss of between $1 million and $1.2 million
* Primary reason for loss is that orders from international b2c and b2b customers in 16q4 have been lower than anticipated
* "Is confident that sales will improve in fy2017"
* "powereagle jv has experienced lower margins on vehicles manufactured for chinese market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources