Banco Popular at pains to protect AT1 coupons
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Spain's Banco Popular is being forced dip into reserves to ensure it can pay coupons on its Additional Tier 1 bonds in 2017 as the threat of significant losses looms large.
Nov 24 Sandpiper Digital Payments AG :
* Announced on Wednesday capital increase from authorised capital
* Company's share capital is to be increased in return for cash contributions from currently 16,840,634.40 Swiss francs ($16.53 million) by up to 5,853,599.40 francs to up to 22,694,233.80 francs
* Capital increase of up to 58,535,994 new shares with shareholder subscription rights
* Subscription price for the Rights Offering is 0.10 Swiss franc per share
* Large part of the placement volume is secured by anchor investors
* When the capital increase was announced, the Board had already placed most of the up to 5.9 million francs
* Plans to use the proceeds of this capital increase to fund business development initiatives, to fund several strategic options and growth opportunities for 2017 that are being actively pursued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0185 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to allow the bank's customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over user names and bank passwords.
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.