Nov 24 Sunland Group Ltd :

* Guidance represents an earnings growth of 11% on group's fy16 result.

* Provides earnings guidance for 2017 financial year of $35 mln net profit after tax

* "Anticipate company's luxury highrise apartment in Brisbane, Abian, will contribute to this result"

* Intend to pay a fully franked dividend for 2017 financial year of 10 cents per share

* Sunland group provides fy17 earnings guidance