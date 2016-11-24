Nov 24 Udg Healthcare Plc
* Fy diluted earnings per share 1 (eps) from continuing
operations increased by 8% (9% on a constant currency basis)
* Revenue growth of 3% to eur 943.1m. Underlying revenue 2
up 7%.
* Operating profit 1 growth of 8% (9% on a constant currency
basis) to eur 104.2 million.
* Remains focused on delivering organic growth and executing
strategic acquisition opportunities, complementary to our
existing high growth businesses
* Group's activities and strategy continue to be supported
by strong growth outlook for outsourced healthcare services
market
* Following disposal of united drug supply chain businesses
and masta group is in a net cash position and is well positioned
to deliver sustained future growth.
* Fy revenue from continuing operations 943.1 million eur
(Reporting By UK Bureau)