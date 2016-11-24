UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Marston's Plc :
* Preliminary results
* Fy like-for-like sales up 2.3 pct in destination and premium, up 2.7 pct in taverns
* Fy operating cash flow up 13 pct to £182.8 million
* Transformed pub estate generating growth opportunities:
* Average profit per pub up 8 pct in 2016, up around 50 pct since 2012
* Well positioned for growth in 2017
* Target to open at least 20 new-build pub-restaurants in coming year, including 3 revere bars and 5-10 lodges, weighted towards second half
* Trading has been solid in first few weeks of new financial year and we have seen no discernible change to trends experienced in 2016
* Majority of our major product cost lines are contracted for 2017 and well into 2018.
* Thwaites' beer business fully integrated and achieving targets
* Fy leased average profit per pub up 3 pct
* Final dividend 4.7 penceper share
* Fy revenue rose 8 percent to 440.8 million stg
* Fy underlying pretax profit rose 7.1 percent to 98 million stg
* Total dividend 7.3 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources